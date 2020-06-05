(The Center Square) – Arizona Democrats want Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to call lawmakers back to Phoenix for a special session to address what they call “genuine police reform.” Some Republicans are calling the request “pandering,” saying Democrats failed to support police reform measures in years past.
The request is in response to protests in Arizona and elsewhere over the alleged killing of Minnesota resident George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.
In a letter to Ducey and Republican legislative leaders, Democrats want the special session called to specifically add state-level requirements such as mandatory police cameras, automatic independent investigations into deadly use of force, a statewide database of police officers and their disciplinary records, and limits on qualified immunity for officers in justifying the use of force.
The governor proposed body cameras for state troopers in his January budget proposal, but the measure never gained traction with lawmakers.
Ducey's office responded to The Center Square in a statement about the request.
"The governor appreciates their thoughtfulness," said Ducey Communications Director Patrick Ptak. "The governor is talking to legislators of both parties, as you saw this week. He's also talking to community leaders. We'll be working with the legislature on any additional legislative action now that Sine Die has occurred."
Ducey is expected to call lawmakers back into session to tackle specific issues related to the response to the pandemic. His spokesman told the Arizona Republic that their office has been in talks with legislative leaders.
Republicans criticized Democrats’ call for a special session around policing issues, saying they weren’t willing to support other measures in the past that would have trained officers in de-escalation and other techniques.
“The truth is that House and Senate Democrats have been hostile to Republican attempts to address the issue of tense situation de-escalation through training,” Rep. Mark Finchen, R-Tucson, said. “The highest potential for injury of both suspects and law enforcement officers is during physical arrest confrontations – and that is why House and Senate Republicans have consistently (over the last four years) advocated for more de-escalation training across the state.”
He addressed calls to reduce funding for law enforcement.
“Calls for defunding police departments are absurd and sophomoric in a time when communities demand that the highest caliber individuals fill positions to respond to the needs of crime victims, on their worst day,” he said.
Finchem listed three bills in his response that failed to pass for lack of enough Democratic support. A couple of the proposals would have raised costs on civil or criminal violations, while others would have required state spending. None of the measures Finchem listed appeared to contain anything resembling what Democrats are demanding in their special session request.