(The Center Square) – The Invest in Ed tax measure would increase taxes for some Arizona individuals and small businesses and add the state to the list of top-10 states with the highest tax rate in the country, critics say.
"The impact is potentially devastating to Arizona's economy, causing businesses to invest less, and future migrants to choose other states," Sean McCarthy, senior research analyst at Arizona Tax Research Association, told The Center Square. "Fifty-eight percent of Arizonans work for small businesses and roughly one-third of them will be impacted."
Garrick Taylor, executive vice president of Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told The Center Square that small businesses will be "walloped" by this proposal. Small businesses pay their taxes on the individual portion of the tax code, and the Invest in Ed proposal would increase the current top income tax rate from 4.5% to 8.0%, a 77.7% increase. This would make economic recovery more difficult, depress expansion, and make Arizona less competitive.
"The proponents want to tax productivity and the American dream," Taylor said. "Thousands of Arizonans are unemployed and businesses of all sizes are struggling. We need to get the economy back on solid ground and grow jobs. This proposal makes recovery more difficult and exacerbates the economic pain so many Arizonans are experiencing."
Dave Wells, research director at Grand Canyon Institute, told The Center Square that few individuals will be impacted by the higher tax rate, saying the state's overall income taxes will remain quite modest. Wealthier people may make some adjustments since the tax is a 3.5 percent surcharge on individual incomes over $250,000 ($500,000 for couples), but even those adjustments are likely to be modest.
Invest in Ed is supported by teachers unions who say it will increase education quality, per-pupil spending and teacher pay. Taylor said the reality will be much different since there is no focus on outcomes or standards in the proposal.
"The revenues don’t go into base contract pay and they don’t all go into the classroom," Taylor said. "This huge tax increase will deliver a shock to the economy that will result in lower revenues and make future education funding increases much more difficult."
Wells said the additional funds would not close the gap in needed resources for lower-income schools because Invest in Ed would provide resources proportional to current allocations.
"There is no dedicated money to K-12 and no money added to Base Support funding," McCarthy said. "New revenues will depend on how the economy is impacted and payouts are in the form of annual grants, which can be paid out to staff in the form of bonuses."
As an alternative to income tax increases, Wells said that higher sales taxes have been floated as an option to raise funds for education in the past, but thinks those increases should be balanced with an Earned Income Tax Credit so that the impact is less for low-income families.
"We know what a healthy economy can do: it can deliver an average 20% statewide pay increase for teachers," Taylor said. "It can restore district and charter assistance. Without a strong economy and the resulting tax revenues, future pay increases for teachers are put very much in doubt."
"We should be trying to find ways to help the economy recover," Taylor said. "This isn’t it."