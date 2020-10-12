Coronavirus policies to protect non-paying utility customers from being disconnected are now voluntary in Arizona, according to a nonprofit group representing state public utility commissions.
Many states have put in place policies in the form of orders, directives and statutes that limit disconnections to customers who are unable to pay their utility bills as a result of the health emergency, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners reported. In Arizona, the disconnection order is continuing on a voluntary basis with utilities.
The authority of state public utilities commissions varies by state, the group said in an Oct. 1 report. Utility commissioners, who oversee investor-owned utilities that provide services such as water, telecommunications and power, do not usually have regulatory power over municipal or cooperative utilities, according to the association
State Policies on Utility Disconnections for Non-paying Customers
|State
|Latest Action (Date Implemented)
|Moratorium Status
|Alabama
|Commission statement
(March 17)
|Voluntary moratorium
|Alaska
|Utility docket order (April 15)
|Active through Nov. 15
|Arizona
|Governor electric utility relief package (March 26)
|Voluntary moratorium
|Arkansas
|Executive order (Aug. 14)
|Active through Oct. 13
|California
|Utility docket order (June 11)
|Active through 2021
|Colorado
|Executive order (Sept. 7)
|Expires on Oct. 7
|Connecticut
|Utility docket order (July 21)
|Active through Oct. 31
|Delaware
|State of emergency – 27th modification (Sept. 3)
|Active through Nov. 1
|District of Columbia
|Order No. 20358 (May 28)
|To be determined
|Florida
|Cost tracking (July 7)
|Voluntary moratorium
|Georgia
|Utility docket order (June 2)
|Expired on July 14
|Hawaii
|Order No. 37284 (Aug. 24)
|Active through Dec. 31
|Idaho
|N/A
|Voluntary moratorium
|Illinois
|News release (July 31)
|Expired on July 26
|Indiana
|Announcement (Aug. 12)
|Expired on Aug. 14
|Iowa
|Utility docket order (May 20)
|Expired on May 27
|Kansas
|Order No. 20-GIMX-393-MIS (May 21)
|Expired don May 31
|Kentucky
|Case No. 2020-00085 (June 23)
|To be determined
|Louisiana
|Special order 44-2020 (July 1)
|Expired on July 16
|Maine
|Case No. 2020-00081 (July 10)
|To be determined
|Maryland
|Press release (Sept. 1)
|Active through Nov. 15
|Massachusetts
|Order D.P.U. 20-58-B (July 31)
|Active through Nov. 15
|Michigan
|Press release (July 1)
|Voluntary moratorium
|Minnesota
|Executive order 20-89 (Sept. 11)
|Active through Oct. 12
|Mississippi
|Utility docket order (March 15)
|Expired on May 26
|Missouri
|Case No. AW-2020-0356 (May 14)
|Voluntary moratorium
|Montana
|Governor directive (March 30)
|Expired on June 30
|Nebraska
|Order No. NUSF-92 (March 25)
|Voluntary moratorium
|Nevada
|Order (March 27)
|Voluntary moratorium
|New Hampshire
|Extension of Executive Order 2020-16 (Aug. 7)
|Active through Oct. 16
|New Jersey
|Press release
|Voluntary moratorium
|New Mexico
|Executive Order 2020-059 (Aug. 28)
|Active through Oct. 18
|New York
|State legislation (June 17)
|To be determined
|North Carolina
|Utility docket orders (July 29)
|Expired on Sept. 1
|North Dakota
|COVID-19 office and hearing procedures (June 19)
|Voluntary moratorium
|Ohio
|Case No. 20-0591-AU-UNC (April 8)
|Voluntary moratorium
|Oklahoma
|Media advisory (March 13)
|Voluntary moratorium
|Oregon
|Media release (April 20)
|Voluntary moratorium
|Pennsylvania
|Governor's amendment (Aug. 31)
|Active through Dec. 1
|Rhode Island
|Utility docket No. 5022 (June 30)
|Expired on Sept. 30
|South Carolina
|Utility docket order No. 2020-106-A (June 10)
|Expired on May 14
|South Dakota
|Announcement (April 17)
|Voluntary moratorium
|Tennessee
|Press release (Aug. 10)
|Expired on Aug. 29
|Texas
|Commission meeting (Aug. 13)
|Expired on Sept. 30
|Utah
|Utility docket order No. 20-999-01 (April 23)
|Voluntary moratorium
|Vermont
|Case 20-0703-PET (Sept. 23)
|Active through Oct. 15
|Virginia
|Additional Order on Moratorium (Sept. 15)
|Expired on Oct. 5
|Washington
|Governor's proclamation 20-23.7 (July 31)
|Active through Oct. 15
|West Virginia
|General Order 262.5 (June 17)
|Expired on July 1
|Wisconsin
|News release (Sept. 17)
|Active through Nov. 1
|Wyoming
|Utility Docket No. 90000-151-XO-20 (March 26)
|To be determined
Source: National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners