(The Center Square) – Lawyers for Maricopa County said the number of ballots at the center of a legal challenge by President Donald Trump’s campaign and potentially entered incorrectly is an inconsequential number. Still, the Republican Party insists there are many more.
The campaign filed a lawsuit Saturday in Maricopa County Court, alleging that “potentially thousands of voters across Maricopa County have been disenfranchised by systematic improper tabulator overrides.”
The issue arose when voters saw their ballots rejected from the polling place’s tabulation machine, saying there was an error due to overvoting, or selecting too many choices in one of the ballot sections. If left unresolved, the lawsuit alleges that voters’ choices could have gone uncounted.
“[P]oll workers frequently deviated from this protocol by pressing, or inducing voters to press, the so-called 'green button' on tabulation devices when confronted with alerts signaling apparent defects or irregularities. Pushing the green button effectively overrides the tabulator’s rejection and causes the ballot to be cast,” it read.
In a hearing, an attorney representing Maricopa County said the total number of overvotes in the county was 180, according to multiple news outlets. Tuesday afternoon, Trump trailed Biden by 14,468 votes with little more than 50,000 votes left to count.
The GOP released a statement on the matter, asking voters who experienced something similar to fill out a legal declaration at donttouchthegreenbutton.com, adding that they’ve gotten enough examples of this happening to believe the problem occurred on a large scale.
“This election is far from over,” Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward said. “The American people are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. We have received myriad of complaints from voters claiming poll workers did not properly operate the new voting machines in Maricopa County, and that they instructed voters to press a green button to override any errors if the machine didn't accept their ballot. As a result, voting machines disqualified votes cast by voters in-person on Election Day in Arizona's most populous county. We will not rest until the American people have the honest vote count they deserve and that our nation demands.”
A party spokesman didn’t respond to questions about how many more accounts overvoting they had curated through the site.