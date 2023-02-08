(The Center Square)- Arizona Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address in Spanish on Tuesday night.
"We are at a critical point in our nation's history. Now, more than ever, we need to fight for the values that made it possible for so many to live the American dream," Ciscomani said, according to an English translation of his speech.
The freshman representative was recently elected in Southern Arizona after a tight race, and he's quickly emerged as a rising star within the Republican Party ranks.
"Unfortunately, President Biden and his administration continue to push policies that hurt our families," he added.
His remarks not only focused on key issues like inflation and the border crisis, but he also touched on his familial background and his belief in the "American dream."
"President Biden wants to tell you that everything is great, but why aren't people feeling great? The American dream feels more unattainable, and sadly, President Biden fails to show leadership and present any viable solution," he said.
The Republican Party has tried to increase its Hispanic outreach efforts in recent years, such as the Republican National Committee placing centers in specific competitive communities to reach the growing demographic ahead of the 2022 midterm election.
His speech aired on major Spanish networks, including Univision and Telemundo. There are an estimated 41 million native Spanish speakers in the United States, according to a 2015 report from Instituto Cervantes.
In addition, he currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee, a rare spot for freshmen, and the House Veterans Affairs Committee. For the English version of the Republican response, newly elected Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized Biden's speech from Little Rock.