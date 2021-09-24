(The Center Square) – Intel Corp. broke ground on two new semiconductor fabrication factories in Chandler, Arizona on Friday, as part of its plan to become a major chip manufacturer for outside customers.
The $20 billion plants, Fab 52 and Fab 62, are expected to bring more than 3,000 new high-tech, high-wage jobs and 3,000 construction jobs to Arizona, while supporting an estimated 15,000 additional indirect jobs in the community, according to a press release from the governor’s office. This marks a 25% increase in Intel employees.
“Intel’s latest expansion promises to further that legacy for decades to come while creating thousands of jobs cementing Arizona’s position as a global leader for semiconductor manufacturing,” Gov. Doug Ducey said.
With the construction of the two new plants, the Ocotillo campus will house six fabs. These will also be the first Intel plants built from the ground up, with space reserved for outside customers.
“Arizona has been core to Intel’s growth over the past 40 years and is the cornerstone of our growth strategy for the next 40,” Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO, said in a press release. “As the only U.S.-based leading-edge chipmaker, we are committed to building on this long-term investment and helping the United States regain semiconductor leadership. New technologies born here will improve the lives of every person on the planet.”
The company said the production will start around 2024. They said the expansion will have an $8.6 billion economic impact in Arizona.