(The Center Square) – The city of Chicago is the latest to tell traveling Arizonans they must quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, but the city itself would not qualify for its own restrictions.
Last week, mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a quarantine order for people from Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. People visiting those states also would have to quarantine for two weeks upon return. The mayor’s office said travelers merely passing through one of the affected states do not have to quarantine. People stuck at Sky Harbor airport for a short layover, for instance.
The order goes into effect Monday.
One area that, ironically, would qualify for Chicago’s two-week quarantine is Chicago itself.
On the city’s website, the city qualifies a state for the quarantine order if they have seen a “case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average.”
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the city has seen 48 cases per 100,000 residents, more than three times the city’s threshold of the quarantine order, as of June 27. As a state, Illinois would not qualify either, registering 43 cases per 100,000 residents in the same timeframe.
Arizona saw 261 cases per 100,000 people for the week ending June 27.
The city will fine those found in violation of the order up to $500 per day at a cap of $7,000. The site made no indication about how the city would enforce the rule.
Several states and municipalities have ordered that traveling Arizonans quarantine for 14 days upon arriving. The Mexican state of Sonora ordered border crossings from the U.S. closed on July 4 to keep hospitals near popular vacation spots like Rocky Point from becoming overrun with COVID-19 patients.