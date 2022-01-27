(The Center Square) – Air handling manufacturer XNRGY Climate Systems will soon have an American headquarters in Arizona.
The company announced it would construct a manufacturing facility in the Greater Phoenix area that will also serve as its U.S. headquarters. The company is based out of Quebec, Canada.
XNRGY plans to build a 1 million square foot facility that the company says will create more than 900 jobs for residents in the area.
“We are grateful XNRGY has chosen Arizona as the site of its U.S. headquarters,” Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a news release. “XNRGY’s investment strengthens Arizona’s supply chain and shows once again there is no better state for advanced manufacturing. XNRGY’s facility will create hundreds of high-wage jobs for Arizonans, adding to our state’s skilled workforce.”
XNRGY is a company that designs, engineers, and manufactures “custom refrigeration and chilled water air handling units, vertical and horizontal data center units up to 600 kW, dedicated outside air systems, and energy recovery systems,” according to its news release. The company says that its focus is on creating energy-efficient products that reduce carbon emissions.
“Sustainability and environmental impact are more important than ever, as we race against the clock to save our planet,” Wais Jalal, Chairman and CEO of XNRGY Climate Systems, said in a press release. “This is an important mission for each one of us. I have set a personal challenge for XNRGY to meet the requirements of the Paris Climate Accord by 2030, 20 years ahead of schedule. Through innovative design and manufacturing, we will provide impactful systems and achieve this goal of reducing building energy consumption.”
The architectural firm Gensler will design the manufacturing facility. Construction of the facility will begin in June 2022. Phase one of construction will include 350,000 square feet of the facility. XNRGY says that it will complete the entire 1 million square by June 2025.
The new facility follows the trend of manufacturing job growth in Arizona. From 2016 to 2020, the state ranked second in the country in manufacturing job growth, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority.