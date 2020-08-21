(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich soundly dismissed a request from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to investigate President Donald Trump's moves to implement efficiencies in the U.S. Postal Service, something critics decried as election interference.
Hobbs claims Trump broke an Arizona law that bars the delivery of a ballot.
"Faith in and reliance on our ballot-by-mail system is nonpartisan, with the vast majority of ballots for each party being cast this way," she said in her Friday letter to Brnovich. "During this pandemic, it is clear that voters have decided that voting by mail is the safest way to exercise their right while protecting their health."
Brnovich responded Wednesday, saying her allegations were not only "purely speculative" but that her letter contained no evidence of a ballot illegally delayed.
"Making accusations of criminal misconduct by the President and other federal officials based on mere conjecture undermines the integrity of our elections and does even more damage coming from a 'trusted source' for election information," he said.
Despite what the attorney general called a lack of evidence, his office's Election Integrity Unit, an investigative body that pursues allegations of election-related improprieties like voter fraud, examined her claims and found the historic vote-by-mail turnout in the Aug. 4 primary election had no evidence of voter disenfranchisement by Trump or USPS.
USPS Postmaster Louis DeJoy, who Hobbs said in her letter was responsible for the changes that would have disenfranchised voters, doesn't answer to Trump, instead, to a board of governors. DeJoy announced he would suspend the changes until after the November election to avoid the image of impropriety.
Brnovich, a Republican, finished with a final jab at the Democratic Hobbs.
"In the midst of a pandemic and within months of a major election, it is critical that election officials not spread misinformation, politicize administrative processes, or criminalize congressional funding issues. To the extent you may be confronted with other political issues like this one in the future, we encourage you to take steps to maintain, rather than undermine, public confidence in Arizona's election processes."
Hobbs said on Twitter that she was "disappointed" that Brnovich would not investigate the matter.