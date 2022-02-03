(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich submitted a petition for rulemaking to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) asking the agency to create a rule prohibiting racial preferences when issuing medical therapies.
The Republican says that he wants to ensure that the HHS rule is not violating the Equal Protection Clause in the wake of news that it is imposing race-based criteria in allocating coronavirus treatments.
"This is another example of President Biden further dividing our country," Brnovich said in a press release. "Race-based decisions in the distribution of medicine are a breach of our Constitution and our belief that every patient deserves the highest quality of care."
This past December, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency within HHS, updated its guidance regarding race-based allocation of a monoclonal antibody used when treating the omicron strain of coronavirus (Sotrovimab).
The FDA authorized Sotrovimab's use for persons "who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19," and said that "race or ethnicity" should be considered an independent risk factor when rationing limited supplies of the treatment.
Brnovich said he does not want race or ethnicity to be a factor in who ends up receiving the treatment.
The Administrative Procedure Act (APA) gives agencies the power to issue rules and regulations. It's done by developing and publishing proposed rules and final rules. This allows for public input into each regulation. The APA lets any "interested person the right to petition for the issuance....of a rule."
As a result, Brnovich wants to request a rule. If President Joe Biden's administration ignores or denies the request, the attorney general's office could file a lawsuit.
Brnovich's office notes that the federal policy may violate the Arizona Civil Rights Act. Brnovich said that he wants victims of discrimination at medical facilities or pharmacies in the state to file a civil rights complaint with his office.