(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has formally asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the legality of laws restricting who can collect and deliver a mail-in ballot, something that could change state laws across the country.
Brnovich filed the writ of certiorari petition Monday.
“Over the dissent of four judges, the majority invalidated two commonplace election administration provisions used by Arizona and dozens of other States to prevent multiple voting, protect against voter intimidation, preserve the secrecy of the ballot, and safeguard election integrity,” he wrote.
In 2016, Arizona enacted a law restricting who could collect and deliver ballots to family members, those living in the same household, or a caregiver. The Democratic National Committee, in concert with the state Democratic Party, filed a suit later that year challenging the validity of the law.
The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in January that restrictions on out-of-precinct voting and what Brnovich and others refer to as “ballot harvesting” violated the Voting Rights Act because they “adversely and disparately affected Arizona’s American Indian, Hispanic, and African American citizens.”
Brnovich successfully put the court’s ruling on hold in February.
The case, if accepted by the nation’s highest court, could invalidate or uphold similar laws in more than a dozen other states.
“[T]he legal questions at stake are immensely important to American democracy, the lower courts urgently need guidance, and this case presents a superb vehicle to establish a clear rule of law,” Brnovich wrote in the filing.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 12 states restrict who may return ballots on a voter's behalf, Alabama voters must return the ballot themselves, 24 states and the District of Columbia allow others to deliver ballots, and 13 states do not address the issue.
In-precinct voting has been an Arizona statute since the 1970s and a majority of states require ballots to be cast in the correct precinct, Brnovich’s office said.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, responded to Brnovich’s filing.
"A federal appeals court found that the ballot collection law has a discriminatory impact on Native, Latino, and Black voters in Arizona. I am disappointed in Attorney General Brnovich's choice to continue defending such a law,” she said, echoing language from the Appellate Court’s January ruling.
"Especially now, voters need increased access to voting, not arbitrary and discriminatory barriers that disproportionately impact communities of color. Discriminatory barriers to voting only serve to undermine our democracy."
The Supreme Court will decide in 30 days as to whether they’ll accept the case.