(The Center Square) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wrote to the Biden administration to raise his concerns about the White House’s door-to-door plan to encourage Americans in areas with lower vaccination rates to receive the vaccine.
He called the initiative a “severe breach of privacy” and said he would not “tolerate such intrusions within Arizona.”
Brnovich wrote to Biden after he pitched his plan to boost the vaccinated population in a July 6 briefing.
“We are continuing to wind down the mass vaccination sites that did so much in the spring to rapidly vaccinate those eager to get their first shot,” Biden said.
The president told reporters that the plan to increase vaccination rates was “to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors.”
Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the next day that the president is targeting five areas to get more Americans vaccinated, the first of which is “targeted community door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring that they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.”
A Biden administration official told Fox News that door-to-door canvassing is part of the White House's “National Month of Action” to increase vaccination rates which fell short of the Fourth of July goal of having 70% of the adult population with at least one dose of the vaccine.
The plan includes “providing information on where people can get access to a vaccine, where they can go, that it's free, that they can take time off of work," Psaki said.
The announcement was met with backlash from Republican politicians around the country.
“Door-to-door to vaccinate Americans this year… door to door to confiscate guns next year?” U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, tweeted.
“You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, tweeted.
Brnovich’s letter said that personal health matters “should be a choice for all Americans.”
“If Americans are on the fence about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, it would be inappropriate for bureaucrats to single them out - regardless of motives or intentions,” he said.
He commended governmental efforts to release the vaccine but expressed the urgency that government officials do not overstep.
“Let’s keep the bureaucrats out of American neighborhoods and keep these health care decisions between people and their trusted medical professionals,” Brnovich said.