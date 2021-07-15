(The Center Square) - An Arizona grand jury indicted a Scottsdale woman with one count of illegal voting and one count of perjury for allegedly casting a vote for her deceased mother in the 2020 General Election,
According to Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office, Tracey Kay McKee was indicted Monday.
Her mother died on Oct. 5, 2020, only shortly before McKee signed her name to an early ballot envelope between Oct. 7, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2020. A reporter for 12News said she is a registered Republican.
The case was investigated by the Attorney General's Office's Election Integrity Unit (EIU), which was established to combat voter and election-related fraud, and will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson, Brnovich said.
According to the attorney general’s website, illegal voting is a class 5 or 6 felony and carries a punishment of up to 2.5 years in prison, fines, restitution, loss of voting rights, and probation.
Data on the Arizona Attorney General's Office says that the AGO has prosecuted 26 cases of voter fraud since 2010. The EIU has five active election-related criminal cases in Superior Courts statewide and continues to work on criminal and civil complaints regarding the 2020 election cycle, according to Brnovich’s office.
McKee, who has pleaded not guilty, will next appear in court at the Maricopa County Superior Court on August 11, Brnovich said.