(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol agents bookended last week by saving two lives in Arizona.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says that U.S. Border Patrol agents saved a life near Douglas, Arizona on Sunday, Aug. 14, and another near Ajo, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 20.
On Aug. 14, border patrol agents provided lifesaving aid to a man suffering from a drug overdose.
A citizen called the Douglas Border Patrol Station to report that a silver sedan picked up suspected illegal immigrants. Border Patrol said they found the sedan on remote surveillance cameras.
The agents then tried to stop the vehicle for immigration inspection, but the driver refused to stop. The car went down a dirt road before it came to a stop.
After apprehending two U.S. citizens that fled, agents also found marijuana and fentanyl inside, and the driver of the vehicle was experiencing a drug overdose. The driver admitted to taking narcotic pills and was provided Narcan. He was then taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment.
And on Saturday, Border Patrol agents saved a 9-month-old infant from choking.
Tucson Sector agents were processing migrants at a station in Ajo around 3:30 p.m. local time when a Brazilian woman signaled for help because her daughter was choking.
A Border Patrol agent scooped a substance out of the infant's mouth and delivered back blows to try to dislodge any other airway obstructions. The infant then cried and vomited. She was then given back to the mother after being deemed O.K., and the mother requested no further assistance.
The daughter was later assessed by Tucson Soft-Sided facility medical staff and found to be O.K.
“Border Patrol agents perform border security 24/7, and part of that mission is saving lives,” Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin said in a press release. “They take our CBP core values of vigilance, integrity and service to country very seriously, and this extends to every person they encounter, every person in our care.”