Rep. Tom O'Halleran faces challenger Eva Putzova in the Democratic primary for Arizona's 1st Congressional District on Aug. 4. O'Halleran was first elected to the House in 2016 and did not face a primary challenger in 2018.
O'Halleran, who served eight years in the state legislature as a Republican before leaving the party in 2014, is co-chairman of the Blue Dog Coalition, a group of House Democrats describing themselves as "pragmatic Democrats, appealing to the mainstream values of the American public." His endorsers include Everytown for Gun Safety, the League of Conservation Voters, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund.
Putzova, an immigrant from former Czechoslovakia and a former member of the Flagstaff City Council, says she is running to limit the influence corporations have over policy. Putzova says she will fight for "freedom from illness and medical bills, freedom from crushing student loan debt, freedom to enjoy a healthy life on this planet." Former 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson (D), Brand New Congress, and Our Revolution each endorsed her.
Arizona's 1st Congressional District is one of 30 districts nationwide represented by a Democrat that Donald Trump (R) carried in 2016. Trump carried the district by a margin of 1.1 percentage points that year, while O'Halleran was re-elected in 2018 by a margin of 8.8 percentage points.
Arizona is among five states holding Congressional primaries next Tuesday. Ballotpedia identified one other Congressional primary in Arizona as a battleground: the special Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat in 2018, will face Daniel McCarthy and write-in candidate Sean Lyons as she seeks the Republican nomination to fill the remainder of Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) unexpired term.
