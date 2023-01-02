(The Center Square) – Five trade deals have been established between Arizona and Brazil after a bipartisan trade mission led by State Rep. David Cook, R-Globe.
Cook was joined earlier this month by Representative-elect Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, Senator-elect Brian Fernandez, D-Yuma, and Senator-elect Catherine Miranda, D-Phoenix.
“After our successful trade mission to Brazil, we’ve been able to identify five bipartisan state policies aimed at increasing international commerce and making our state even more competitive in the 21st century economy,” the delegates said in a joint statement.
The group’s goals include funding a trade office in Brazil, creating a study program with Sao José dos Campos Aerospace Technology Complex, and establishing direct flights between Arizona and Brazil. The legislators also hope to foster business partnerships during major sporting events, such as ApexBrazil, MLB Spring Training and Super Bowl LVII. They will continue to use the Arizona Commerce Authority to introduce companies like Sao Paulo’s Embraer S.A. to the state’s aerospace industry.
The Brazilian Ambassador to the U.S., Nestor Forster Jr., visited Arizona in February. Rep. Cook thanked him on Twitter for the mission’s success.
“His visit to Arizona this past February paved the way for this trade mission. I look forward to collaborating with him to strengthen Arizona/Brazil relations,” Rep. Cook said.
Last year, trade between the two parties increased by 45%, representing the most significant foreign direct investment to the United States from a developing country.
“I was honored to be joined by such a great group of public servants in a bipartisan trade delegation to Brazil to expand our state’s trade opportunities,” Cook said. “I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues and the great leaders we met to bolster Arizona’s economy.”