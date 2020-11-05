(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump again narrowed the gap Thursday morning between him and Joe Biden, but it’s still not enough to overcome the former vice president’s lead in Arizona.
The 12:30 a.m. update to voter rolls from Maricopa County produced 35,911 votes for Trump and 25,128 votes for Biden, cutting the Democrat’s statewide lead to 68,390. That represents a 50.5% to 48.1% lead for Biden. Elections officials say the latest data releases favor Trump because many are late submissions of mail-in ballots at polling centers, which likely skewed Republican. Most early votes were tabulated before Election Day and announced an hour after polls closed.
Trump slowly whittled away at Biden’s lead Wednesday, which started at 130,021 as of the early morning ours after Election Day to 74,514 by the eleventh hour.
Pollsters estimate there are approximately 468,000 ballots left to count statewide. The Arizona Republic estimates 85,000 ballots left to count in Arizona’s rural counties that Trump is currently leading Biden in, significantly fewer than its urban centers.
Maricopa County elections officials said they plan to release more ballot counts later Thursday. Earlier results have shown Trump’s vote margin higher outside of counties in the Phoenix metropolitan area but with a significantly lower total population.
Some pollsters, including FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver, began to suggest that FOX News and other outlets that had already called the race for Biden remove their “checkmark” in Arizona. None had done so as of Thursday at 1 a.m.
Tensions ran high as Trump supporters gathered outside the Maricopa County Elections Department Wednesday night, reportedly demanding all votes be counted and to be let into the building to see the process. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward said that a GOP election judge was inside the building overseeing the count. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office moved reporters out of the structure around 10:30 local time due to safety concerns, according to CNN’s local correspondent.