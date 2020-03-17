(The Center Square) – Former Vice President Joe Biden won Arizona’s Democratic primary race Tuesday night.
Biden handily beat out Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in the state, dealing yet another blow to the self-described democratic socialist's bid for the presidency.
With over 471,000 votes in, Biden led Sanders 42.4 percent to 29.6 percent.
In addition to the Grand Canyon State, Biden also won primaries in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday night, giving him 19 primary wins compared to Sanders' six.
“Thank you to everyone in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois who supported our campaign,” the former vice president tweeted. “From day one, our goal has been to unify our party and our nation – and tonight, we are one step closer to achieving that goal.”
Earlier in the week, officials decided to proceed with the primary election despite concerns about voters going to the polls during the coronavirus outbreak that earlier on Tuesday led to Arizona’s two largest cities – Phoenix and Tucson – to declare a state of emergency. Schools in the state were also closed starting Monday.
Other states like Louisiana, Georgia and Ohio postponed their primaries.
During Sunday night’s Democratic debate, Biden pledged to have a female running mate.