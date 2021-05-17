(The Center Square) – Arizona lawmakers reportedly are considering throwing out the state’s progressive income tax and replacing it with a flat rate. Before their intentions are official, however, the arguments have begun.
Word broke in April that a handful of Republican lawmakers, with input from Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, are exploring the feasibility of gradually replacing the state’s income tax that marginally increases to 8% as one’s income rises with a 2.5% flat tax. That would be lower than Arizona’s current bottom rate of 2.59%.
Progressives and others who would lose out on the change began a public information campaign to warn about the negatives.
“The rumored 2.5% flat income tax proposal would not only mean a $1.4 to $1.5 billion cut to state revenues, it would also mean a cut to the urban revenue sharing dollars Arizona’s cities and towns receive that are based on individual and corporate state income tax revenues,” the left-leaning Arizona Center for Economic Progress said. “These cuts would result in a loss of critical services that our communities depend on to thrive like public safety, transportation, parks, libraries, and infrastructure.”
Others countered that Arizona is quickly losing its reputation as a state that’s friendly to business and affordable to live in.
“Arizona’s leaders understand that surplus revenue belongs to Arizona taxpayers. It is not a slush fund for politicians,” said Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform. “Surplus dollars belong to the hardworking taxpayers. Gov. Ducey, Sen. [J.D.] Mesnard, Sen. [Vince] Leach, Rep. [Ben] Toma, and many others are doing the smartest thing that can be done in this situation – returning the money back to Arizonans in a manner that also makes the state tax climate more competitive and conducive to growth.”
Norquist pointed out, should it survive a legal challenge, Proposition 208’s 3.5% income tax surcharge on income over $250,000 for single filers creates a fifth tax bracket that’s higher than all but a handful of states.
According to a Joint Legislative Budget Committee report, Arizona is expected to see a $3.9 billion surplus, with $1.2 billion to be recurring. The state’s fiscal year begins July 1.