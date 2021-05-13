(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is retooling the state’s unemployment benefits to entice residents on the sidelines to get back to work while stopping the weekly federal supplement.
Ducey announced Thursday the state would stop offering out-of-work residents the additional $300 weekly payments from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance on July 10. The state still will offer a maximum of $240 in weekly benefits for those actively seeking work.
“In Arizona, we’re going to use federal money to encourage people to work …instead of paying people not to work,” Ducey said.
The state instead will use $300 million in federal funds to offer a $2,000 “Back To Work” bonus for people who reenter the workforce on a full-time basis for 10 weeks. People who return on a part-time basis can get $1,000. The bonuses will be available immediately for workers who accept a position now and will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Arizona Department of Economic Services also will offer training and adult education programs in addition to child care assistance.
The change comes as employers across the state said they’re struggling to find workers.
“Across Arizona, restaurants of all sizes are ready to hire new employees and expand their teams,” Arizona Restaurant Association President and CEO Steve Chucri said. “When it comes to the food and beverage industry, things are much different than they were a year ago. Millions are vaccinated, we know how to keep patrons and staff safe, and people are ready to eat at restaurants again. Restaurants need to ensure they have enough staff to meet the demand, but many are struggling to fill positions.”
Arizona had up to 180,000 job openings in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Ducey said the changes are aimed at getting as many Arizonans back to work by Labor Day weekend, when many seasonal residents begin entertaining a return to the desert. People looking to receive one of the back-to-work bonuses must start working before Labor Day.
Ducey’s decision tracks with 13 other states looking to reinvigorate their local economies by withdrawing from participation in the federal unemployment boost.
"These supplemental unemployment benefits are making it harder for small businesses to hire people and are hindering our economic recovery," said Stephen Shadegg, Arizona director of Americans for Prosperity. "Paying some people more on unemployment than they made working full-time, even as their jobs are in demand, is counterproductive to recovery."
The governor rescinded March 3 the COVID-19 pandemic executive order allowing unemployed Arizonans to receive benefits without proving they’re actively seeking work.