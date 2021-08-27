(The Center Square) – If Maricopa County does not comply with the Senate’s legislative subpoena related to the 2020 election audit within 30 days, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office will notify the state treasurer to cut their funding.
The AGO determined that the county’s refusal to turn in the requested materials violates state law.
“We are notifying the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that it must fully comply with the Senate’s subpoena as required by the law,” Brnovich said in a Thursday press release. “Our courts have spoken. The rule of law must be followed.”
Senate President Karen Fann said Cyber Ninjas, the private firm she hired to review the conduct of the election, needs the user names, passwords, PINS and security keys.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) has until Sept. 27 to comply or it will lose approximately 25% of its budget.
The announcement follows the complaint of state Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, filed under a statute that authorizes any legislator to request that the AGO investigate a county or city alleged to be in violation of state law.
MCBOS objected to the Senate’s July 26 subpoena for six categories of items for production by Aug. 2, 2021, such as computer routers and network logs, citing security concerns.
“Providing these routers puts sensitive, confidential data belonging to Maricopa County citizens – including social security numbers and protected health information – at risk,'” chief civil deputy county attorney Tom Liddy wrote.
However, the Court ruled that the subpoenas did not violate the separation of powers principles and producing subpoenaed materials would not violate confidentiality, the press release said.
Fields Moseley, communications director for the county, told The Center Square that the MCBOS was “aware of the investigative report issued by the Arizona attorney general.”
“Board members will meet with their legal counsel and determine an appropriate path forward,'” he said, adding that members would not be accepting interviews at this time.
Katie Connor, spokesperson for Brnovich’s office, emphasized the finality of the decision of the courts.
Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said Thursday that she would not comment on the legal merits of Brnovich’s notification but did expound on the ramifications of losing state funding.
“As the individual elected to keep the residents of Maricopa County safe and represent them in the criminal justice system, I can say that withholding state funds from Maricopa County would be catastrophic to public safety and my office’s ability to hold criminals accountable and protect the rights of crime victims,” she said.