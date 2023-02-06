(The Center Square) – As many Arizonans prepare for the first Super Bowl in the state since 2015, Attorney General Kris Mayes offers a warning about sports betting scams.
“While many Arizonans participate in legal sports betting, it is important to remember there are scammers out there trying to intercept your money and your personal information,” Mayes said. “If you bet on the Super Bowl, or any sporting event, make sure you are gambling on sports and not on whether an illegal sportsbook will steal your winnings.”
According to PlayUSA, Arizona sports betting projections are sitting at $63.1 million, placing the Grand Canyon state at the seventh-highest spending in the country. This is largely due to this year’s game being the closest Super Bowl venue to a physical sportsbook, located across the parking lot. Additionally, online sports betting has been legal in the state since 2021.
Signs of a sports betting scam include a lack of signage ensuring compliance testing and excuses delaying payout due to technical issues or payment processing delays, Mayes said. The best way to recognize a scam is if the deal seems too good to be true.
There are 25 legal retail event wagering centers located across the state, with 17 located across the Phoenix metropolitan region. A map displaying all locations can be found on the Arizona Department of Gaming website.
Any suspicious betting activities can be reported to the Arizona Department of Gaming or by calling (602) 255-3886. Victims of fraud can file a complaint at the Attorney General’s website.