(The Center Square) – Arizona drivers now have the chance to trade out their cacti and mountains for the godfather of shock rock.
The Arizona Department of Transportation released the final designs for their specialty plate benefitting Arizona-based rock legend Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers.
The Phoenix and Mesa-based nonprofits help teens and young adults aged 12-20 grow through music, dance and art. The centers also provide vocational sound and recording, lighting and staging, video production, and computer lab training.
"Arizona is known for great sunsets, cactus, the best Mexican food, monsoons and, now, an Alice Cooper specialty license plate," Cooper said in a release. "More importantly, this specialty plate will assist Solid Rock Teen Centers in providing free music, art and dance programs to all Arizona teenagers. We hope that many of my fellow Arizona neighbors will get this speciality plate for their cars and motorcycles to support teens in Arizona."
Arizona's specialty plates typically run $25 annually with $17 going to the designated charity. In the last fiscal year that ended June 30, ADOT said in a release that sales contributed over $12 million.
In addition to Cooper's new plate, ADOT unveiled a design supporting the Arizona REALTORS® Foundation for Housing and Community Outreach program to aid in creation of affordable housing. Another plate supports Cancer Support Community Arizona's emotional and social support services. Other new designs feature the Arizona Coyotes, support for fallen police officers, the U.S. Army and the Diné College Warriors.