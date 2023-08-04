(The Center Square)— Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced a workplace safety and training deal between the state and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.
The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health created a partnership program with the company known as a Voluntary Protection Program to address concerns by union contractors helping build the large facility in north Phoenix.
"The safety of our employees and construction workforce has been paramount from day one of this project. Our commitment to safety is not just a statement; it is ingrained in the very fabric of our culture," Brian Harrison, President of TSMC Arizona, said, according to a news release. "This is one of the largest active construction projects in the country, and with this partnership agreement, we have taken further action to ensure that every individual who steps foot on our Phoenix site understands the high priority we place on creating the safest possible workplace."
Hobbs also said at the Friday morning announcement that the state government will invest $500,000 into a downpayment for a program that intends to increase the number of apprenticeships in Arizona. According to the news release, the goal is to double the amount of Arizonans in apprenticeships for "construction and trades" by 2026.
"I'm proud to bring TSMC and Arizona workers together to create safe, good-paying jobs, expand our middle class, and invest in the future of our economy," Hobbs said, according to the release. "Arizona will work tirelessly to train the workforce of the future as we lead the country in semiconductor manufacturing. With workers and business at the table, we will continue to grow for generations to come and ensure Arizonans have the skills they need to thrive."
The partnership comes as TSMC sounded the alarm on not having enough people to get the chip plant up and running, saying that they're delaying the project's finish until 2025, according to Bloomberg.
The delays spurred the chipmaker to bring more than 500 employees from Taiwan to help speed the project up, according to Nikkei Asia.
Originally, the project was scheduled to be completed at the end of next year.