(The Center Square) — Republican lawmakers appear ready to override a veto after Gov. Katie Hobbs rejected a cottage food bill with supermajority support in the Legislature.
The bill would have legalized more foods, such as tamales, to be sold by street vendors, which is already popular and done by many people in Arizona. Tamales and other foods generally have to be kept at a certain temperature, which is why it's currently not legal.
In her veto letter, Hobbs said that the bill raised public health concerns.
"This bill would significantly increase the risk of food-borne illness by expanding the ability of cottage food vendors to sell high-risk foods," she wrote. "It fails to establish sufficient minimum standards for inspection or certification of home-based food businesses, and could limit the ability of ADHS to investigate food-borne disease outbreaks."
Democrat Rep. Alma Hernandez charred the governor over the decision.
"As a public health professional, I am VERY disappointed to see that a bipartisan bill allowing Arizonans to make an honest living by selling things like tamales, tortillas, and sweets legally was vetoed by Gov. [Katie Hobbs]," Hernandez tweeted. "It makes no sense. People are NOT dying from street food poising."
Hernandez even said this could negatively impact the Hispanic community disproportionately.
"This is personal. Not only do many Hispanics depend on this to make a living but many fear being reported and fined. When my father was injured and could not work, my mother made cakes from home to ensure we could put gas and food on our table," she added.
Senate President Warren Petersen tweeted that he might put it back up for a vote because of its popularity among lawmakers.
"This legislation had a supermajority vote. Both Rs and Ds agreed this is good policy and in the best interest of Arizona. We aren't here to bow to the municipal (bureaucrats). We are here to help the citizens of Arizona. Looks like a good bill to put back up for a veto override," Petersen said.
House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria, later tweeted, "The veto override motion is prepared."
Although Hobbs broke the state record on Tuesday with 63 bills vetoed this year so far, none have been overridden. For the Legislature to overstep the governor, they would need to cook up a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate.