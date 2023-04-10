(The Center Square) – Attorney General Kris Mayes said that a common abortion pill is still accessible in Arizona after two federal court rulings last week sparked confusion.
A Texas-based judge ruled that the Food and Drug Administration scrap its approval of mifepristone.
"Despite Friday evening's troubling and unfounded ruling by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas which seeks to undo the FDA's approval of mifepristone 23 years ago, I want to assure Arizonans that legal access to the drug remains available for providers and patients in this state,” Mayes said in a statement Monday morning.
Mayes said that the Texas case did not impact Arizona due to another case on the same day from a Washington federal judge, who ruled that the medication should continue to be permitted in 17 states.
“This is due to an order issued by Judge Thomas O. Rice in Washington late Friday in a separate case that applies specifically to Arizona, 16 other states and the District of Columbia in a multi-state coalition of plaintiffs. I joined this challenge to protect Arizonans' access to mifepristone, which has a long record of safe and effective use by millions of Americans over the last 23 years,” the Democrat said.
In addition, the Attorney General said that Arizona and other states would be filing an amicus brief involving the Texas judge’s decision.
Many Democrats and even some in the business world have criticized the move to strip the drug's FDA approval.
"We call for the reversal of this decision to disregard science, and the appropriate restitution of the mandate for the safety and efficacy of medicines for all with the FDA, the agency entrusted to do so in the first place," a letter signed by pharmaceutical leaders said, according to Reuters.
By contrast, pro-life leaders have expressed support for the ruling.
"In 7 days, chemical abortion pills will not be legal in the US, protecting women and children," Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins tweeted Friday.