(The Center Square) – Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee has officially designated the week of Feb. 27 to March 3 as Arizona Saves Week.
“Whereas, having personal and household savings is fundamental to the stability, vitality, and well-being of Arizona and its citizens, I hereby proclaim the week as Arizona Saves Week and do declare that the financial health of our families directly impacts the financial health of our communities and entire state,” Yee said as part of her State of Arizona Proclamation.
Yee hails America Saves as a national campaign that encourages and motivates Americans, including Arizonans, to take action toward financial stability by saving money for emergencies and reducing their personal debt load.
“I hereby call upon all citizens of the State of Arizona to save more. Save for an emergency. Save for your child’s education. Save for retirement. Pledge to sustain that action during the following year,” she added.
An April 2022 WalletHub survey using a data set of 17 key metrics from high-school financial literacy grade to share of adults with rainy-day funds found more people needed to learn financial literacy. Researchers note that the situation became even more critical during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the crisis sparking massive shifts in the overall job market.
With consumers ending 2021 almost $1 trillion in credit-card debt and less than half of adults having a budget, researchers noted some states are better than others in stressing caution, with Nebraska, Utah, Virginia, Colorado and New Hampshire topping the list of most financially literate and Alaska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Louisiana and Arkansas falling at the opposite end of the spectrum.
According to Moneyrates.com, The Council for Economic Education (CEE) reports 21 states (Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia) now have personal finance coursework requirements in their high schools.