Phoenix City Council

Phoenix Democratic Mayor Kate Gallego conducts a city council meeting remotely.

 Ross D. Franklin / AP

(The Center Square) – Democrat Kevin Robinson will replace Republican Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio in District 6, and Democrat Kesha Hodge Washington is on track to unseat incumbent Councilman Carlos Garcia following a runoff election on Tuesday.

Republican Sam Stone, who was up against former police officer Robinson, quickly conceded after seeing the results at his election night party in north Phoenix. Stone worked for DiCiccio and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

"The results are in. We lost," Stone said.

"The fight does not stop here," he later added.

Stone's success largely depended on in-person turnout, as many likely Republican voters that would vote in a runoff election in an off-year would likely be skeptical of voting by mail. In past years, DiCiccio, a vocal supporter of law enforcement, won despite the increasingly liberal trends of the district.

With these results, the city council's Democratic majority will grow from five of nine seats to six, even though it is technically nonpartisan.

In District 8, progressive incumbent Carlos Garcia is facing off with Democrat Kesha Hodge Washington. Hodge Washington has the support of Mayor Kate Gallego and the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, whereas Garcia has the support of the more progressive members of the city council.

Hodge Washington is leading against Garcia, but it's too close to call as of Tuesday night. 

Despite a Democratic pickup, some progressive Democrats in Phoenix didn't react well to the two winners' apparent outlook toward economic issues. 

The two will take office on April 17.