(The Center Square) – With May being the peak time to move, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning residents about moving company scams.
Common scams include undisclosed fees, lowball pricing and items later being held “hostage” for ransom money. Many fraudulent movers will offer a low price, load all items, and then refuse to deliver until an extortionate additional fee is paid.
“As the peak moving season arrives, I urge Arizonans to take steps to protect themselves as it may save you money and heartache down the road,” Mayes said. “Consumers should be present throughout the loading and unloading process, carefully read all documents before signing them, and safeguard valuables.”
Moving can already become a stressful experience, and doesn’t need to become any more complicated from theft. Mayes recommends thoroughly researching a company beforehand by reading online reviews, the Better Business Bureau website, and by confirming the company’s registration with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration database.
Those looking to move should also receive all quotes in writing, ask about any additional fees and not pay large deposits upfront. Theft can also be prevented by moving valuable items in personal vehicles, being present during the move and using proper moving insurance coverage.
Under Arizona law, peace officers can direct movers to deliver and unload illegally held items while within the state. During in-state moves, it is illegal for a moving company to hold items if the client has paid the total estimated price within the moving contract.
Contact local law enforcement immediately if you believe your possessions are being held illegally, and email azmovers@azdps.gov.
Those that believe they are a victim of consumer fraud can also file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s office. Constituents can also call the Consumer Information and Complaints Unit in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763; in Tucson at (520) 628-6648; and outside the metro Phoenix area at (800) 352-8431.