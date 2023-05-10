(The Center Square) – An $18 billion budget deal between Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and the GOP-controlled Legislature has cleared the Senate with Democratic lawmakers splitting allegiance between the governor's office and unions hoping to roll back school choice.
The Senate passed the package of 17 bills early Wednesday morning, sending it to the House of Representatives for consideration later in the day. Each of the bills saw several Democrats dissenting, marking the ongoing rift between the freshman governor seeking pragmatic compromises and public school union allies hoping to tamp down an increasingly popular universal school choice program enacted by former Gov. Doug Ducey.
"Today we showed Arizonans we can reach across the aisle, compromise and make government work," Hobbs said early Wednesday morning. "I am glad Democrats and Republicans in the Arizona Senate came together to pass budget bills that make historic investments in affordable housing, build roads, bridges and public transit, invest in our Tribal communities, and expand access to health insurance for children. I look forward to the Arizona House passing this budget and to continuing to partner with legislators of both parties to build an Arizona that works for all of our communities."
Included in the budget package is a $260 million tax rebate, an expansion of funding for Alzheimer's services, and a host of smaller projects directed at individual district spending.
The House convened Wednesday morning and is scheduled to consider the package.
Several Democratic lawmakers voting against the budget signaled allegiance with teacher union-allied organizations calling on a refusal of a budget that doesn't include either a cap or rollback of Arizona's Empowerment Scholarship Account program.
"We won't accept any budget that doesn't include a significant cap or rollback of ESA vouchers which are bankrupting our schools & our state," Save our Schools Arizona tweeted. "It's time to DEMAND BETTER for AZ public school students & educators."