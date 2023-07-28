(The Center Square) – Arizona grew by nearly 12% from 2010 to 2020, with most people moving from California, Washington, and Illinois.
Arizona’s rising population ranked 9th in the nation during the same time period. Many people moved to Phoenix, a city that expanded its population by 18%.
From 2020 to 2021, Arizona ranked third in population growth and Maricopa County gained more residents than any other county in the country, adding 159,000 Phoenicians, according to a report by moveBuddha.
The moveBuddha report primarily used a combination of U.S. Census Bureau data and moveBuddha proprietary information.
“There are 5.9% fewer homes available to meet demand than a year ago, and new residents are still coming, many of whom are looking to buy a home,” according to the report. “Some forecast another 15 to 25% increase in home prices in the coming year.”
The majority of people moving to Arizona come from California.
In recent years, 63% of Californians looking for a change considered Arizona as a possible contender before moving, according to the report, and 17.37% of Californians leaving the state this year are moving to Arizona.
Washington and Illinois come in second and third place when looking at the states people are leaving to come to the Grand Canyon state.
“Chicago residents will reap income and sales tax savings making a move to Phoenix, with improved job growth to boot,” according to the report. “But Washingtonians, who enjoy no state income tax, may be relocating for the blue skies or reduced housing costs.”
Young, Prescott, and Avondale are the most popular Arizona cities to move to.
The most affordable homes are in Kearny, Superior, and Mammoth, with the average home costing less than $200,000.
The areas with the fastest-growing populations were Surprise at 26%, Gilbert at 24% and Tempe at 24%. Although Tucson’s population only increased by 5%, home prices went up by 38%.