(The Center Square) – Gov. Katie Hobbs made stops in Yuma, San Luis and Somerton this week in her second tour of the border.
During her tour, Hobbs also made time for meetings with U.S. Customs and Border Protections agents, local officials, farmers and migrant health care providers, holding true to a promise she made during her campaign to work with leaders in border communities.
"As I promised in my State of the State Address, I'm reaching out to leaders in border communities," Hobbs said in a press release. "My administration is listening not only to local law enforcement in impacted communities, but community members, health care providers and our farmers and agricultural industry. The conversations I've had have been eye opening and informative and I'm ready to take what I've heard and get to work on identifying real solutions, hold the federal government accountable and create a safe Arizona for all residents."
As part of her tour of San Luis, Hobbs made it a point to visit the commercial port of entry to observe the infrastructure and how the Arizona Department of Transportation, the General Services Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection work hand in hand to make it easier for trade.
The San Luis 1 LPOE is the westernmost Arizona port near the California border, serving as the main crossing location for farm workers regularly traveling to and from agricultural fields in Yuma County. On average, the port processes approximately 3 million vehicles and 2.5 million pedestrians annually.
Finally, Hobbs and company asked for and took part in a Yuma farmers roundtable, where they sought to build trust and forge relationships with local farmers in the area known for their production of such crops as lettuce, cotton and citrus.