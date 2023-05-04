(The Center Square) — Former President Donald Trump leads the Republican primary election in Arizona, according to a new poll from Noble Predictive Insights.
Trump is at 49%, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis polling at 21% and former Vice President Mike Pence in third at 7%. Neither DeSantis nor Pence have declared a candidacy but are reportedly mulling bids.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is a declared candidate, is polling at 4% in Arizona.
In a one-on-one matchup between Trump and DeSantis, the former president leads by 18%, with 59% to DeSantis’s 41%.
The poll was conducted from April 4-11 among 371 registered Republicans in Arizona, with a 5.1% margin of error.
The Republican presidential primary election is on March 19, 2024, in Arizona, which does not make it an early state like Iowa, South Carolina, and New Hampshire.
However, Arizona is a battleground state in the general election, which will likely mean much more data will be on the way. Maricopa County, which is known for its recent growth and suburban swing voters, will likely be a hub of campaign activity in the closing days of the 2024 election for both Republicans and Democrats.
Trump frequently visited the state during the 2022 election to stump for former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and former senatorial candidate Blake Masters, both of whom earned his endorsement in the primary election.