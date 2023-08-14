(The Center Square) – Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning student loan borrowers of scam calls, text messages and letters from people pretending to be loan servicers or promising debt relief.
Scams are likely with the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to strike down the federal government's plan to forgive $10,000, or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, of eligible student loan borrowers' federal loan student debt, according to an Aug. 14 news release.
Federal student loans will begin accruing interest on Sep. 1 and payments will resume in October. Loan servicers will notify borrowers at least 21 days before payment is due.
“The most common student loan scams are offers for loan consolidation and offers for debt relief,” according to the news release. “Borrowers should never pay for these services or give their personal information to third parties.”
Borrowers can consolidate loans through the U.S. Department of Education and review which reduced payment plans they may qualify for by visiting its website.
“Borrowers should also be aware that consolidating their loans with private lenders could cause them to lose out on benefits such as income-driven repayment plans and other beneficial programs available only to borrowers in federal loan programs,” according to the news release.
The OAG encourages people to make sure student loan offers are legitimate by being cautious of unsolicited phone calls, emails, or social media messages from businesses claiming to offer student loan debt relief, and to be aware of loan assistance offers that make false promises of immediate or fast debt forgiveness, cancellation of debt, or mention a looming deadline to act on the offer, according to the news release.