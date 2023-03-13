(The Center Square) – The University of Arizona proposed a 3% increase in tuition for all incoming resident undergraduate students, effective in the 2023-24 academic year. Out-of-state incoming students will experience a 4% increase in tuition.
Current students will not be affected by the change, thanks to the Guaranteed Tuition Program, which started in 2014. The program ensures that all undergrad degree-seeking students will pay the same tuition and fees throughout their time at the university.
"It remains a priority of the University of Arizona to keep tuition increases as low as possible for our students and their families while ensuring that we are able to carry out our education, research and land-grant missions," said President Robert C. Robbins. "I am pleased that most of our students will not see an increase in tuition next year, and the increases for the incoming class are well below inflation rates to minimize impact."
Incoming in-state undergraduates will pay $11,871 in tuition, and nonresident students will pay $39,340.
Graduate programming also increased tuition, including for current students. Resident graduate students will pay an additional 3% in tuition next semester, but out-of-state tuition will remain the same.
Both College of Medicine campuses, Phoenix and Tucson, will increase in-state tuition by 4.75% and out-of-state tuition by 1.25%.
Arizona Online, Arizona Global Campus and the College of Veterinary Medicine will remain at the same cost.
"I believe that all students deserve the opportunity to have an affordable near-to-free college education," Patrick Robles, the previous president of the Associated Students of the Univ. of Arizona, said. "It is unfortunate that once again tuition rates have to increase for the sake of balancing out an ever-increasing cost of living and rising inflation rates. I hope to see the day that tuition rates do not have to increase in order to keep the university in operation."
An informational presentation will be given by the Arizona Board of Regents on March 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Arizona State University. The meeting will be livestreamed.
In addition to the presentation, ABOR will hold virtual public hearings on March 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. To comment, registration is required. Any public comments can be submitted on the ABOR website.
The board is expected to vote on tuition and fees on April 20 at its meeting in Tucson. The meeting will be livestreamed.
"This proposal demonstrates our sustained commitment to increase clarity for the public and provide stability and predictability to students and families while retaining the flexibility to meet our ongoing financial obligations," Robbins said.