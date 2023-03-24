(The Center Square)— The Arizona House is now considering a bill to invest heavily into the state's homelessness and affordable housing problem.
Senate Bill 1585 passed the Senate on Tuesday with 18 senators in favor, but 11 Republicans voted against it.
The bill would provide $145 million in homelessness services by creating the Homeless Shelter and Services Fund and appropriate $10 million to help seniors with renting troubles.
"I've had great conversations with the sponsor, the senator from District 11, and I have her commitment, she is continuing to work on this issue." Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye, said of her colleague, Sen. Catherine Miranda, D-Laveen, who sponsored the bill.
"It is such a much needed issue our homelessness and the housing issue that needs to be addressed. It is a work in progress, and she will continue to work on it as it moves through the House," Kerr continued.
The fund would act as a grant program for nonprofits and municipalities. It would require a "dollar-for-dollar local match" by a city, town or county looking to benefit from the grant program, according to the bill's current version.
"This is a working document, and I'm excited to work with the House and also members here regarding amendments to make this better," Miranda said.
In addition, the bill would prompt the development of an affordable housing pilot program through the Department of Administration and a sanctioned facilities grant program through the Department of Housing.
Due to the urgency, the bill is considered an "emergency measure," and it would go into effect right after it is signed into law. Affordable housing continues to be a major issue in the state, as rent prices continue to rise in some areas.
In addition, a large homeless encampment known as "The Zone" in downtown Phoenix is gaining national attention due to its impact on local businesses.