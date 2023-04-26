(The Center Square) – The Arizona Department of Transportation announced a $50.5 million allocation toward repairs on several highways in the state.
"I'm proud to announce an over $50 million investment in fixing our roads," Gov. Katie Hobbs said in a statement. "For too long, Arizona has failed to invest the money we need to protect our highways and ensure a brighter future for all Arizonans. Snow and rain this winter exposed the lack of upkeep and I'm grateful to the State Transportation Board for identifying these projects and approving these critical investments."
The repairs include work on the I-40, I-17, I-10, SR-260, US 60, and SR 77, which primarily impacts the northern part of the state, according to the news release. ADOT said that the money is coming from "savings on other projects."
A major focus is on wear and tear of pavement, particularly if there has been weather-related damage causing issues such as potholes.
The timeline for these 23 projects is to start in mid-May and June, according to ADOT.
In the Monday statement, the department recommended an additional $40 million investment for its "2024-2029 Five-Year Construction Program."
"ADOT's goal is to deliver the safest and most reliable highway system possible with the funding we have to make improvements around the state," Greg Byres, ADOT State Engineer and Deputy Director for Transportation, said in the statement.
"We know these projects to improve pavement conditions are much-needed, and we will move forward as quickly as possible," Byres added.
Besides road repairs, there's also been a major push for other infrastructure changes in the state, such as an expansion of the I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson, but expansion for any highway is not covered in this specific investment.