Voters in Tempe, Arizona, will decide on three ballot measures proposing an entertainment district on May 16, 2023. The entertainment district would house the Arizona Coyotes arena.
The three proposals will appear on the ballot as Proposition 301, Proposition 302, and Proposition 303.
- Proposition 301 would approve the redevelopment by changing the classification of land from a city-owned commercially zoned property into a mixed-use project. The new classification would allow for the development of the proposed arena and entertainment district.
- Proposition 302 would rezone the property as an official mixed-use district.
- Proposition 303 would approve the construction of the arena and entertainment district from Bluebird Development LLC.
All three measures would need to pass for the construction and development of the arena and entertainment district to continue.