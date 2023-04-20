(The Center Square) — A notable percentage of Arizona voters believe false allegations of Gov. Katie Hobbs being tied to the Sinaloa Cartel, according to a new OH Predictive Insights poll released Thursday.
Twenty-six percent believe that the “allegations of accepting bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel against” Hobbs, 40% do not, and 34% are unsure.
Seventy-one percent of those who approve of the Democrat’s performance in office do not believe the allegations. 50% of those who disapprove of the governor believe the allegations. The poll was conducted from April 4-11 with 1,000 Arizona registered voters, with a 3.1 percent margin of error.
Hobbs was falsely accused of being tied to the Mexican drug cartel in a widely circulated state House presentation in February by Scottsdale insurance agent Jacqueline Breger, who was invited by expelled Republican Rep. Liz Harris.
The poll ended just as House lawmakers voted to expel Harris, R-Chandler, for facilitating the presentation.
Following the presentation, Harris was called to a House ethics committee hearing to be questioned about her knowledge of its content. The committee determined that she knew it was going to include false allegations, which led to a supermajority voting to kick her out of office.
Republicans in Legislative District 13, which includes Chandler, decided to put forward Harris’s name again, along with Julie Willoughby and Steve Steele, to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors as recommendations to fill the vacancy. Willoughby, who lost to Harris by a narrow margin in November, is expected to be the board’s pick.
In addition, the presentation and Harris’s subsequent expulsion come amid an already tense legislative session that has been hallmarked by a record 63 vetoes from the governor, as well as questions about budget negotiations.