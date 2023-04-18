(The Center Square) – This year's copious rain showers may have created an unexpected problem, one that may actually increase the risk of wildfires.
Now that the state has returned to hotter weather, the excess vegetation that grew during monsoon season will now dry up, creating an abundant fuel source for wildfires. Because of this, the Maricopa County and City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Departments will be reinstituting the annual fire ban on May 1.
"This winter, Maricopa County received an abundance of rain, which provided us with a beautiful super bloom of wildflowers in the parks," R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department director, said. "As the temperatures begin to rise, this vegetation is drying out and quickly becoming an ideal source for wildfire ignition. Implementing a fire ban limits the possibility of starting a brush fire, which could cause severe damage to park resources, threaten park visitor safety, and pose a danger to homes near many of our parks."
The ban includes all campfires, fire pits and charcoal grills. Gas and propane fires are a safe and legal alternative. Violators will be fined under Rule 314 Section 313.
The ban will be instituted until Sept. 30. However, it may be extended depending on precipitation levels. All visitors to county parks will be reminded with signage at entrances. Parks will also not sell firewood at this time.
In 2022, Arizona experienced 1,444 wildfires, with 124,323 acres burned total. It remains unknown what the year would have looked like without the campfire ban.
Wildfire smoke contains toxic matter such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and other damaging respiratory materials that can travel hundreds of miles. The effects of wildfires extend beyond just the burn site.
For additional information, contact the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department at (602) 506-2930, or visit maricopa.gov/parks.