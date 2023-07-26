(The Center Square) – From local to congressional officials, Arizona Democrats are calling for federal tax dollars to beef up protections against summer heat in the Sonoran Desert.
Arizona's valley is on the tail end of a record streak of days reaching above 110 degrees. Maricopa County officials say the official death toll from heat-related issues has reached 25 as of July 22, but they're investigating nearly 250 to figure out causes. The county attributed 425 deaths to heat in 2022.
The stretch of heat has spurred calls to action from Washington, D.C.
"We need FEMA to declare extreme heat as a natural disaster to provide extreme heat relief," state Sen. Eva Díaz, D-Phoenix, told The Center Square. "The City of Phoenix is taking steps in ensuring that people have access to extreme heat relief, but facilities are open once a week not during peak heat hours. We need to boldly act to ensure that we have cooling centers available 7 days a week during peak heat hours."
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego joined Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in June to introduce legislation that would designate extreme heat as a natural disaster. The change would trigger federal aid from FEMA when temperatures consistently reach a certain level. The language of his bill doesn't specify "extreme heat," but adds the term to the list of qualifying events for FEMA aid.
Gallego joined others in calling for federal aid to bolster utility assistance for low-income households.
"In Phoenix right now, air conditioning is a matter of life or death. No low-income family or senior on a fixed income should be weighing the cost of cooling their home against paying rent or buying groceries," U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton said. "The need to bolster LIHEAP and ensure that home energy funding will be available to all of those who need it could not be more urgent."
Some Republicans have balked at the thought of federal funds sent to Arizona due to the state's hot summers. State Sen. Justine Wadsack, R-Tucson, responded to a post on X (the recently rebranded Twitter) about how FEMA isn't needed for a regular occurrence.
"This weather is normal," Wadsack said. "If ya can't stand the heat in Arizona, you're welcome to leave."