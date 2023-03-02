(The Center Square) – The Scharf-Norton Center for Constitutional Litigation at the Goldwater Institute discovered what they call another violation of union jurisprudence in the City of Phoenix, this time directly suing the city.
City code’s Meet and Confer Ordinance requires all unions to submit draft contract proposals with the city before Dec. 1 of each year. In 2022, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, alongside four other labor organizations, instead submitted private letters, thus removing any opportunity for public debate and violating code.
“When the PLEA, which represents most of the city’s police officers, violated city code by failing to provide a public draft of its contract proposals, the city did nothing to hold the union accountable,” Communications Manager Joe Seyton said.
When the Goldwater Institute requested public records relating to the negotiations, the city refused, violating Arizona’s Public Records Law.
“The City is withholding documents… because disclosure of proposals exchanged during table discussions with any bargaining unit under the City’s Meet and Confer Ordinance while those negotiations are ongoing would harm the best interest of the City,” city attorney Julie Kriegh said.
Until 2022, PLEA had sent public proposals each year. Reasons for why they have gone silent are unknown.
“The public’s business should be done in public, not behind closed doors,” lead attorney Parker Jackson said. “The city of Phoenix has a duty to comply with state law—and the city’s own code—so that residents can find out what their government is up to.”
The lawsuit seeks government transparency— and answers.
“When the government and its officials engage in the public’s business and spend the public’s money, the public has a right to records regarding those activities,” the lawsuit begins.