(The Center Square) – Arizona lawmakers are racing the clock to offer aid to residents of valley mobile homes facing eviction as soon as next month so developers can build new homes.
Because of the Phoenix area’s hot housing market, residents of Weldon Court, Beacon, and Periwinkle mobile home courts have received notice that they’re to vacate either in late April or May.
More than 300 people face eviction. These displacements for redevelopment have created an outcry lawmakers hope to answer, with cash.
House Bill 2381, if enacted, would increase the amount a mobile home owner could collect from a state fund if they’re evicted because of a change in use or redevelopment of the mobile home park. A single-section mobile homeowner could collect $12,500, up from $7,500. A double-wide mobile homeowner would see $20,000, up from $12,500. If the tenants must abandon the home, they would be eligible for up to 40% of the allotted payouts.
“When you see massive displacements of people from mobile homes, they can tap into this fund to either cover the cost of relocating their mobile home or, if it’s not possible to move due to safety concerns … they can provide a certain percentage,” said Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, in a committee hearing Wednesday.
HB 2381 would also extend the time residents would have to vacate a property.
The bill passed from the Senate Commerce Committee on a bipartisan vote Wednesday, though some senators objected to increasing the total amount appropriated in the fund to $10 million from $8 million and others wanted to expand it to cover mobile home renters.
A Senate staffer told the committee the fund is projected to have $7.7 million at the end of the current fiscal year. Gress said only $16,000 was allocated from the fund last year.
If lawmakers on the Senate floor approve, the bill goes to Gov. Kate Hobbs for consideration.
Tenants would apply through the Arizona Department of Housing.