(The Center Square) – Arizona’s unemployment rate fell by 0.2%, or 5,930 individuals, between February and March 2023.
Arizona remains on par with the national employment rate, which was also at 3.5% in March. The rate is adjusted for non-agricultural and seasonal employment.
Among the 5,930 employed individuals, manufacturing was the most popular, with 1,800 jobs. Construction followed closely behind at 1,500 jobs.
The state continues to invest heavily in energy and microchip manufacturing, largely through the Arizona Advanced Manufacturing Facilities Grant. Recent facilities being built include a solar-powered cobalt factory in Yuma and a relocated Discount Tire headquarters outside Phoenix.
Despite the net employment gain, private education and health services experienced a stark decrease with 4,300 jobs, as well as financial activities with 4,100 jobs lost.
The overall positive trend in Arizona employment has contributed to a total of 62,600 new jobs in the past year, with a 2.2$ annualized projected employment growth.