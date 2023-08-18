(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a new consumer guidance amid concerns about abortion laws and access in the state and nationwide.
The office's consumer alert on "protecting privacy when seeking reproductive health care" entails steps for women who may be seeking "abortion care." For example, it encourages women to only speak with a limited number of people, including "licensed medical professionals." The alert also suggests that consumers are mindful when inquiring about "abortion care" online or through an app.
"In a world in which we do everything online, many individuals leave a trail in their web browsing, search history, map history, and other application data," Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement Wednesday. "While abortion remains legal in Arizona, the legal landscape around this issue remains in flux, and it is important for individuals to be aware of the digital footprint they create so they can make informed decisions about protecting their data privacy."
"Consumers do not need to justify their desire to protect their privacy to the government or for-profit companies – privacy should be the default presumption," she added. "Consumer education around data privacy management is vitally important in a world in which data lives forever. This guidance provides simple tips to empower consumers to manage their data privacy."
Notably, the alert also suggests that women need to be careful with period-tracking apps and how they gather and use data.
"Recently, news reports have suggested that some period-tracking and pregnancy apps are selling or sharing personal information with advertisers and data brokers. Carefully review the privacy policies of these apps," the guidance states. "If you wish to stop using one of these apps, review the privacy policies to determine whether you can request they delete personal information and whether you can opt out of the app selling your personal information to third parties."
Mayes held a roundtable discussion with advocacy groups on Wednesday in order to discuss the guidelines along with other abortion access-related issues. Arizona currently has a 15-week ban on the books, which was signed into law by former Gov. Doug Ducey in March 2022, and a state court affirmed that it would be in place instead of a broader ban from when Arizona was a territory in December.
Following the Dobbs decision that effectively overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion is now an issue left largely up to the states. Pro-choicers in Arizona are pushing for a ballot initiative to have abortion access placed into the state's constitution, The Center Square reported earlier in August.