(The Center Square) - Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced increased access to contraceptives Thursday.
According to the governor’s office, the “standing order” will allow adults to pick up contraceptives at a pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription. However, those wanting to obtain them will need to get a “screening and blood pressure test” as safeguards.
“Reproductive freedom is critical to the individual’s and families working hard to create a better life for themselves in Arizona,” Hobbs said in a statement.
“We are building an Arizona for everyone, which means ensuring people across the state have what they need to live a free and healthy life. I will never stop fighting to protect freedoms for Arizonans and standing up to the extremists who threaten access to the basic healthcare our families rely on.”
While the process began during the Ducey administration, some Democratic lawmakers argued that additional action by the Hobbs administration was necessary.
Capitol Media Services reported that former state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita kicked started the process in 2021 with legislation signed by former Gov. Doug Ducey, both Republicans, but it struggled to actually go into effect because of regulatory issues involving the state Board of Pharmacy.