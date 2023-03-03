(The Center Square) – As election issues continue to be a topic of debate in Arizona, election trust seems to be relatively high overall, according to a new poll.
Overall, 37% are "extremely confident" in the 2022 midterm election results, 18% are "moderately confident", and 17% are "somewhat confident." On the flip side, 17% said they're "not too confident", and 11% said they're "not confident at all."
When it's broken down by party, 59% of Democrats have extreme confidence, compared to only 8% that do not feel confident. Meanwhile, only 19% of Republicans have high confidence, and 45% don't – with 21% saying they're not confident whatsoever.
As for Independents, who make up roughly one-third of the state's registered voters, 71% had some varying degree of confidence, with 10% expressing no trust. Notably, 20% did say they're "not too confident," which is closer to the Republican's 24% than the Democrat's 5%.
The poll comes as Republican Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs, has appealed her election lawsuit loss to the Arizona Supreme Court.
On Election Day in 2022, printer issues in Maricopa County resulted in delays for those voting in person, which wound up being a factor in the lawsuits that followed. None of the lawsuits resulted in an overturning of the results.
"Yay! 75% overall confidence," Republican Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer tweeted about the poll. "We'd love for it to be 100%, but glad we're making progress, and glad we're putting this issue behind us."
Before the midterm election, Maricopa County was the center of scrutiny and election fraud claims following President Joe Biden's narrow victory in Arizona over former President Donald Trump in 2020.
The survey was taken among 1,000 Arizona registered voters from Jan. 31- Feb.9 with a 3.1% margin of error.