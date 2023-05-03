(The Center Square) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers pushed for three housing-related bills at a news conference on Wednesday but expressed that their efforts are still underway.
The lawmakers were advocating for fewer zoning laws when it comes to building more housing at an affordable cost, particularly when it comes to regulations at the municipal level.
“We are completely over regulated,” Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, said.
Specifically, they were outspoken in their support of Senate Bill 1161, Senate Bill 1163, and House Bill 2536 to tackle housing regulations. Some lawmakers specifically criticized cities, like Phoenix, for their regulations, including the time it takes to give the green light on affordable housing projects.
“So, the cities cannot fix this on their own. It’s gonna take every single level of government to come together,” Sen. Anna Hernandez, D-Phoenix, said.
It remains unclear when it comes to potential support from their colleagues from Gov. Katie Hobbs, who holds the record for vetoes.
“The governor is well aware there is broad bipartisan support for zoning reform and for these three bills,” Rep. Analise Ortiz said, but could not say whether or not the governor supports those exact pieces of legislation.
In addition, it seems like there is still progress to be made when it comes to getting support from their fellow lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.
“We’re getting there,” Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, said when asked if they’re going to get enough votes for the bills. He said that while work is being done, he called the limited work schedule for the Legislature “an additional challenge.”
“We can keep Arizona affordable and we can keep Arizona prosperous,” Kaiser said at one point.