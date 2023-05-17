(The Center Square) – Three referendum options related to a new $2.1 billion arena and entertainment complex failed in a Tuesday vote in Tempe, a vote that halts the plans to build a new home for the National Hockey League's Arizona Coyotes.
The team plays at Arizona State's Mullett Arena after leaving Gila River Arena in Glendale after the city broke off lease negotiations with the team.
The project would have meant Tempe would bond $208 million in a deal where it has agreed to pay as much as $229 million for infrastructure at the site along with agreeing to a 30-year abatement of property taxes on the arena, music venue and Coyotes practice facility along with an eight-year abatement for the district's hotels, residential units, retail and office spaces.
The project would have included a tax capture to pay off the bonds that included half of the Tempe sales tax and commercial lease tax from the project, 75% of the city lodging tax, and the eight-year GPLET lease tax abatement.
"The failure of the Tempe referendums shows why team owners try to seek subsidies through local councils and state legislatures instead of going before voters," said economist J.C. Bradbury, who has studied the economic impact of sports stadiums and arenas across the country. "Owners are more successful lobbying elected officials, all of whom can fit in a luxury box or gather for an intimate dinner with celebrity athletes. You can't invite every voter to the owner's suite for cocktails."
Bradbury's research has shown that teams avoid public referenda when asking for public funds for a stadium, because those often fail.
The NFL's Tennessee Titans recently received approval for the largest public subsidy in history with $1.26 billion of a $2.1 billion new stadium, set to be opened in 2027, through approval from the Tennessee Legislature, Metropolitan Sports Authority and Metro Nashville Council. The deal included a projected $3.1 billion tax capture to pay off bonds and pay for future capital projects, infrastructure work and maintenance at the stadium.
Coyotes' owner Alex Meruelo and arena-backers pushed the arena project as a new use for a landfill area that would not cost taxpayers but economists pushed back on that notion, pointing to the infrastructure and bond costs for the project.
Neil DeMause, who covers public subsidies for stadiums across the country, wrote on his "Field of Schemes" blog that "losing while outspending the opposition by $1.2 million to $35,000 has got to sting, and is another data point in why team owners would much rather deal directly with elected officials, who can be more easily, uh, let's go with "influenced" by dropping a bunch of cash on lobbyists."
That didn't stop the NHL from being surprised by the vote after receiving unanimous approval from Tempe's City Council to put the measure on the ballot.
"The National Hockey League is terribly disappointed by the results of the public referenda regarding the Coyotes' arena project in Tempe," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. "We are going to review with the Coyotes what the options might be going forward."
Bradbury believes that Tempe taxpayers, with a voter turnout of 33.7% with 31,322 ballots cast, were informed and motivated to vote against the project.
"Most citizens are wise to the ridiculous claims of economic benefits that stadium supporters tout," Bradbury said. "They're rightfully suspicious of how sending their tax dollars to a billionaire makes them any better off. Having a stadium booster in a business suit or a local elected official lecture the public as to why it's good for them probably does more harm for the pro-stadium cause than good. Thus, citizens tend to vote no on stadiums like they decline the extended warranty on new appliances."