(The Center Square) – Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the results of a six-month investigation by the Organized Retail Theft Task Force.
Investigators discovered over 1,200 duplicate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards and over 3,200 stolen cans of baby formula. Alongside these findings, skimming devices and equipment used to manufacture the fraudulent EBT cards were also discovered.
"Those participating in organized retail theft are on notice that in Arizona, their organizations will be disrupted, they will be apprehended, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Attorney General Kris Mayes on March 2. "Organized retail theft and fraud harms all of us, from the victims themselves to regular Arizonans facing increased prices that result from theft. I want to thank our state agency and law enforcement partners, as well as our retail partners, for their support and work on this investigation."
Through the Arizona crime ring, more than 2,700 individual victims lost over $1.2 million in stolen SNAP benefits. Buying or selling SNAP benefits is classified as a federal crime.
"We are grateful for the efforts of the Attorney General and members of this task force to help protect critical assistance for DES clients," said Department of Economic Security Director Angie Rodgers. "SNAP is a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans, and DES will continue to investigate all reported instances of EBT card skimming in partnership with the federal government and other law enforcement agencies."
According to a USDA report, 2.1% of Arizonans received SNAP benefits in 2018, with 46.3% of recipients being children.
"On behalf of the members of the Arizona Retailers Association I want to express our gratitude to all that participated in this case," said Michelle Ahlmer, Executive Director of the Arizona Retailer's Association. "This partnership between law enforcement, prosecutors, state agencies and retailers, demonstrates the very best in coordinated efforts that result in increased safety for our communities."
Alongside Attorney General Mayes, the Arizona Department of Economic Security, Gilbert Police Department, and the US Department of Agriculture assisted in the investigation. The Phoenix Police Department also assisted. Retailers Target and Kroger, as well as the Arizona Retailers Association, provided necessary information.
"The Gilbert Police Department is committed to combating organized retail theft and is appreciative of the partnership between our local and state agencies who worked together to identify and locate the suspects in this investigation who victimized businesses and residents within our communities," the Gilbert Police Department said in Mayes' statement.
Though the investigation remains ongoing, crucial discoveries have been made, bolstering the task force forward.